Vancouver Whitecaps striker Eric Hassli scored a beauty of a goal last night — smashing a volley to tie the game against Toronto FC in stoppage time.



This thing straight-up exploded off his foot.

Here’s the video (via Who Ate All The Pies):

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

