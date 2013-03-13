US Vet Fighting With Syrian Rebels Got Full Disability Pay, His Dad Says

Photo: via YouTube

Eric Harroun is an Arizona native who rioted with rebels in Cairo and fought in Syria for Al Qaeda affiliate Jabhat Al Nusra.He’s also a former U.S. Army servicemember who was discharged following a vehicle accident. He was left with full disability pay, his father Darryl Harroun, tells Fox News.



Fox also dug up a bit of his past:

Harroun’s descent into Islamic fanaticism seems to have begun sometime after his discharge from the military. With seemingly no way to pursue his lifelong dream of being a soldier, he fell in with two Iraqi brothers, Maadh and Hayder Ibrahim, who he met while attending Pima Community College in Tucson, and began to identify himself as a Muslim, according to people who know him.

Harroun, who talked briefly with Fox via Skype, says that he’s now in Istanbul, Turkey. His father isn’t sure if Harroun will make it home alive.

“Maybe Gaza is next for me, maybe [the] West Bank,” Harroun told Fox.

