This Former Goldman Sachs Banker Is The Reason The Superbowl Was Ruined For 400 People

A former Goldman Sachs banker who now works at the NFL, Eric Grubman, absolutely ruined the Super Bowl for 400 fans, according to Bloomberg writer Scott Shoshnick.”I’ll never forget the look of disappointment on my 16-year-old son’s face,” a fan told Bloomberg. “I don’t want any million-dollar lawsuit. I wanted to see the Packers beat the Steelers with my son.”



For everyone who has no idea why that little boy was upset, and is just learning that 400 fans had a terrible time that night, Shoshnick offers a brief refresher of what they went through.

Basically, 400 fans were denied seats they bought because they were in violation of the fire code.

Why any of this is Grubman’s fault has only to do with the fact that he’s the Executive Vice President of the NFL. And probably the fact that he’s taking responsibility for the fiasco on radio shows.

For contrast, Shoshnick introduces us to Grubman’s over-achieving counterpart at the NHL, Mike Rupp.

Rupp saw just *one* fan spill a beer one time, and he gave him $10 bucks and a hockey puck. This guy is a genius, a role model to us all.

Rupp at the last second noticed a fan had placed his beer on the lip on the other side of the glass. The beer didn’t survive.

“Aw, man,” Rupp recalled saying to himself. “I felt pretty bad.”Feeling wasn’t enough for Rupp, who learned the value and necessity of catering to the customer as a 15-year-old working as a produce clerk in a Cleveland-area supermarket.

Rupp skated to the Penguins bench, where he asked the trainer to retrieve a puck, a piece of paper, a pen and a $10 bill from his wallet. Rupp wrote, “Here’s for your beer. Sorry,” on the paper, which he wrapped around the money and taped to the puck.

The 31-year-old returned to the scene of the spill, tapped on the glass, got the soggy fan’s attention and tossed the puck to him. The fan read the note, smiled and offered a two-thumbs- up response.

