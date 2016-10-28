'Why would you want to "use" my dad?': Eric Garner's daughter slams Clinton campaign over WikiLeaks emails

Michelle Mark

Erica Garner, whose father died in a chokehold by a New York City police officer in 2014, scolded the Clinton campaign in a series of tweets Thursday over hacked internal emails published by WikiLeaks that mentioned her and her father.

The emails, exchanged between several Clinton staffers, had discussed a draft of a Clinton op-ed on gun violence that was eventually published in the New York Daily News in late March.

“I’m troubled by the revelation that you and this campaign actually discussed ‘using’ Eric Garner … Why would you want to ‘use’ my dad?” Garner tweeted.

“Why was the Clinton campaign searching for dead people to capitalise on? Why wouldn’t you call it police violence?”

Garner appears to be referring to an email sent by Clinton spokesman Nick Merrill that questioned why Eric Garner hadn’t been included in the op-ed’s draft.

“I know we have Erica Garner issues but we don’t want to mention Eric at all? I can see her coming after us for leaving him out of the piece,” Merrill’s email said.

“Eric Garner not included because not killed by gun violence,” senior policy adviser Maya Harris responded.

It’s not clear what “issues” Merrill was referring to, but Garner has publicly criticised Clinton often, and supported her opponent Bernie Sanders during the Democratic primaries.

Garner accused the campaign of attempting to exploit and manipulate the death of her father for Clinton’s benefit, and demanded answers from the staffers:

