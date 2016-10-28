'Why would you want to "use" my dad?': Eric Garner's daughter slams Clinton campaign over WikiLeaks emails

Erica Garner, whose father died in a chokehold by a New York City police officer in 2014, scolded the Clinton campaign in a series of tweets Thursday over hacked internal emails published by WikiLeaks that mentioned her and her father.

The emails, exchanged between several Clinton staffers, had discussed a draft of a Clinton op-ed on gun violence that was eventually published in the New York Daily News in late March.

“I’m troubled by the revelation that you and this campaign actually discussed ‘using’ Eric Garner … Why would you want to ‘use’ my dad?” Garner tweeted.

“Why was the Clinton campaign searching for dead people to capitalise on? Why wouldn’t you call it police violence?”

Garner appears to be referring to an email sent by Clinton spokesman Nick Merrill that questioned why Eric Garner hadn’t been included in the op-ed’s draft.

“I know we have Erica Garner issues but we don’t want to mention Eric at all? I can see her coming after us for leaving him out of the piece,” Merrill’s email said.

“Eric Garner not included because not killed by gun violence,” senior policy adviser Maya Harris responded.

It’s not clear what “issues” Merrill was referring to, but Garner has publicly criticised Clinton often, and supported her opponent Bernie Sanders during the Democratic primaries.

Garner accused the campaign of attempting to exploit and manipulate the death of her father for Clinton’s benefit, and demanded answers from the staffers:

@CoreyCiorciari why was the Clinton campaign searching for dead people to capitalise on? Why wouldn’t you call it police violence?

— officialERICA GARNER (@es_snipes) October 27, 2016

What really pisses me off is that the Clinton camp won’t just admit these emails belong to them… Fucking liars.

— officialERICA GARNER (@es_snipes) October 27, 2016

I’m vey interested to know exactly what @CoreyCiorciari meant when he said ” I know we have an Erica Garner problem” in the #PodestaEmails19

— officialERICA GARNER (@es_snipes) October 27, 2016

Wouldnt yall like to know why the #Hillary campaign thought that I my objecting to them exploiting my dads death was a “problem” @mtaibbi https://t.co/i5cahlS6VZ

— officialERICA GARNER (@es_snipes) October 27, 2016

— officialERICA GARNER (@es_snipes) October 27, 2016

I’m glad you had Maya on your team to explain why you wont be USING my dad in you fucking gun violence piece… Black woman saved your arse

— officialERICA GARNER (@es_snipes) October 27, 2016

https://t.co/jzfUl0FbXF In this #PodestaEmails leak @CoreyCiorciari n @NickMerrill plot to use police violence victims to push gun control

— officialERICA GARNER (@es_snipes) October 27, 2016

Personelle equals policy @johnpodesta said that Eric Garner’s killing was justified . And this is who we want to hold our nose and vote for? https://t.co/5nWnjxA7Nq

— officialERICA GARNER (@es_snipes) October 27, 2016

@NickMerrill and @CoreyCiorciari Both Clinton staffers needed their Black co worker to explain to them that my dad wasnt killed by a gun

— officialERICA GARNER (@es_snipes) October 27, 2016

now he wants to play the victim … nah. Today I want answers on why you tried to manipulate my dads death for your needs. TODAY! https://t.co/p12GyxiXXy

— officialERICA GARNER (@es_snipes) October 27, 2016

