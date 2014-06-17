Watch LA's Mayor Humiliate NYC After His City's Big Stanley Cup Win

After the Los Angeles Kings beat the New York Rangers to win the Stanley Cup Friday night, it became time for a little trash talk from L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti to his New York counterpart.

So, making good on their bet on the series’ outcome, a grinning Garcetti went on the set of “Jimmy Kimmel Live” Monday night and relaxed as New York Mayor Bill de Blasio awkwardly danced around with an “I Love L.A.” shirt and sang Randy Newman’s “I Love L.A.”

However, Garcetti pointedly refused the second part of the bet and declined to eat any of de Blasio’s shipment of New York hot dogs.

Garcetti said he expected it to taste like “a steaming bag of New York garbage” compared to what L.A. had to offer.

