Eric Garcetti, a former international studies professor, was elected mayor of Los Angeles yesterday.



Here’s all you need to know about him:

He is the son of Jewish mother and a father of Mexican and Italian descent.

He was endorsed by former Obama advisor David Axelrod.

He is a wicked break dancer:

