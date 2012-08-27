Prisoner Asking For His Own Death Is One Step Closer To Execution

Photo: AP

A prisoner in South Dakota asking to be executed for his crimes is one step closer to his goal after a judge issued the man’s death warrant last week.Eric Donald Robert previously pleaded guilty to murdering a prison guard.



He asked for capital punishment and last week an appeals court upheld the death penalty in his case, The Wall Street Journal’s Law Blog reported Friday.

The fact that Robert will be executed at all is unusual for the state. The last person executed in South Dakota was killed in July 2007.

Robert’s execution is scheduled for Oct. 14 — just 18 months after his crime, according to Law Blog.

