NFL Legend Eric Dickerson Was Handed $50,000 Cash While Being Recruited In 1979

So many NFL players are making the rounds on Radio Row, often appearing on dozens of programs in the week before the Super Bowl, that much of what they say gets lost in the shuffle. Well this item certainly shouldn’t have gone overlooked.Back in 1979, Eric Dickerson was offered $50,000 (appx $150,000 in today’s dollar) to commit to an unnamed school.



We know this stuff goes on all the time, but we were surprised to learn it was happening on such a large scale more than 30 years ago.

Here’s how it went down on WFAN’s Boomer & Carton show:

WFAN: What’s the craziest thing that you or your family were offered to entice you to go to a school? – without naming the school

Dickerson: Well the craziest thing I saw – I take that back, I didn’t see it but –– they came to our house, and my Grandmother, she said, “Eric, they got $50,000 in a briefcase in cash.”

I’m like “really?”

She said, “Yeah I’ve never seen that much money in my life.” But she said, “If you don’t want to go to the school don’t go.”

Dickerson’s family was deeply impoverished, and he recalls his family having just $30 in the bank during his childhood.

Listen to the clip here (the part referred to in this post starts at the 12:00 mark) >

