Here's The Shock Interview Where Eric Cantor Gets Badgered By Larry Kudlow

The biggest debt ceiling shock of the day: Eric Cantor has lost Larry Kudlow.



In an interview tonight that’s got everyone buzzing, Kudlow grilled Cantor hard on why the GOP couldn’t support the Reid plan, which Kudlow saw as being based in Republican ideas. Even the savings from the wars winding down — which is the most controversial part of the plan — Kudlow points out is counted as savings in the Ryan budget, which the GOP touted earlier this year.

The best though is when Kudlow starts to cackle — much to Cantor’s dismay — at the notion that by demanding one debt ceiling vote to get through 2012, Obama was being self-serving and political.



