Eric Cantor: Federal Hurricane Disaster Relief Would Have To Be Offset By Spending Cuts

Photo: Weather Channel

A spokesperson for House Majority Leader Eric Cantor (R-VA) said that if there is any damage caused by Hurricane Irene requiring federal disaster funding, the money would have to be balanced out by spending cuts elsewhere in government.”We aren’t going to speculate on damage before it happens, period,” his spokesperson Laena Fallon told TalkingPointsMemo. “But, as you know, Eric has consistently said that additional funds for federal disaster relief ought to be offset with spending cuts.”



If the storm causes damage while passing over highly populated areas as predicted, help from the federal government might not be quick in coming.

Already states from North Carolina to New York have declared states of emergency in preparation for the storm.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.