GOP Leader: Here's How We're Going To Save The Economy

America’s next likely House Majority Leader has taken a big step toward establishing a coherent Republican economic platform.Rep. Eric Cantor published a 22-page plan alongside a letter announcing his plan to run for the House leadership position.



Although it’s all pretty hazy, and far from the concrete cuts proposed by conservative think tanks, Cantor names a bunch of spending cuts Republicans have brought to the floor. He also renews the war on earmarks.

For entitlement reform, Cantor talks about restructuring the budget without raising taxes.

And he wants to repeal health care reform.

For jobs and the economy, the main platform is to cut taxes and get out of the way.

