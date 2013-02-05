We're About To Get Our Clearest Signal Yet Of What The Republican Party Wants To Sound Like Going Forward

Photo: AP

In what is being billed as a major policy speech, House Majority Leader Eric Cantor is set to lay out a new message for the Republican Party in a speech Tuesday at the American Enterprise Institute in Washington, D.C.The Wall Street Journal reported Monday that Cantor plans on urging a new emphasis for Republicans: To “begin talking about how the federal government can help American families rather than focusing primarily on the need to reduce federal spending and tackle budget deficits.”



Late Monday afternoon, Cantor’s office released excerpts of the speech, entitled “Making Life Work.” They are light on specifics, but they notably do not contain the words “debt” or “deficit” and shift more to a message of responsibility and accountability in the federal government, as well as making things easier.

The attempted message swing comes as Republicans have consistently gotten slammed over their handling of recent fiscal battles. A poll taken shortly after the deal to avert the fiscal cliff showed the Republican Party’s image near rock bottom. Only 19 per cent approved of how Republican leaders handled the negotiations.

Here are the excerpts released by Cantor’s office (emphasis added in certain areas):

We will advance proposals aimed at producing results in areas like education, health care, innovation, and job growth. Our solutions will be based on the conservative principles of self reliance, faith in the individual, trust in the family, and accountability in government. Our goal – to ensure every American has a fair shot at earning their success and achieving their dreams.

In America, we do have higher expectations for our nation. Since our founding, we believed we could be the best hope to mankind. That hope led generations of immigrants to risk everything, to endure a tough journey to our shores, looking for a better future. The driving motivation for millions of immigrants passing by Lady Liberty in New York Harbor was the generation that came after them. And because of that hope, those high expectations, coupled with a determination to see them come true, every generation since has had it better off than the one before. Until now.

Lately, it has become all too common in our country to hear parents fear whether their children will indeed have it better than they. And for all of us parents, that is a scary thought. Our goal should be to eliminate the doubt gripping our nation’s families, and to restore their hope and confidence in being able to protect tomorrow for their children.

Government policy should aim to strike a balance between what is needed to advance the next generation, what we can afford, what is a federal responsibility and what is necessary to ensure our children are safe, healthy and able to reach their dreams.

One of our priorities this year will be to move heaven and earth to fix our education system for the most vulnerable.

Explaining that rising health care costs are depressing take-home pay is little consolation to a working mum. Her grocery bills are higher, her kids’ school needs are more expensive, rent is up – and now, she’s just trying to get by. And getting by is not the American Dream.

If you’re a working parent, you know there’s hardly ever enough time at home to be with the kids. Too many parents have to weigh whether they can afford to miss work even for half a day to see their child off on the first day of school or attend a parent-teacher conference.

In 1935, the Form 1040 was accompanied by a two-page instruction booklet. Today, taxpayers must wade through over 100 total pages of instructions. Just filling out a W-2 at a new job is confusing. You shouldn’t need a worksheet to know how many dependents you have.

Scientific breakthroughs are the result of – and have helped contribute to –America being the world’s capital of innovation and opportunity in nearly every field. For this and many other reasons, people across the globe want to become a part of our country. We must never diminish that desire, or worse, become a place that is no longer desirable.

While we are a nation that allows anyone to start anew, we are also a nation of laws, and that’s what makes tackling the issue of immigration reform so difficult. We must balance respect for the rule of law and respect for those waiting to enter this country legally, with care for people and families, most of whom just want to make a better life, and contribute to America.

We are committed to ensuring that the next generation does indeed have it better than the one before it. Because, when we lose that promise, we lose the absolute promise of everything that has been built before us.

