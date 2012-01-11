These 8 Videos Tell You What You Need To Know About Soccer Legend Eric Cantona

Photo: Chris Brunskill / Getty Sport

Yesterday, controversial soccer icon, Eric Cantona, stated he wished to become president of France. However, reports emerged this morning revealing that the prospect of a presidential run from Cantona were just part of an elaborate publicity stunt. Cantona himself has admitted that he made the announcement about his candidacy to raise awareness to the number of homeless people in France.



With his brazen character and unique, if not a little brash, personality, Cantona is more than an ex-sports star trying to dabble with politics; he’s an eccentric ex-sports star trying to dabble with politics. And he’s also addicted to attention.

It’s just another example of the star’s bravado and theatrics. We’ve compiled a few of his notable moments here so you can have a look.

