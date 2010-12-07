Former Soccer Star Is Trying To Launch A Massive Run On The Banks In Europe

Former Manchester Star Eric Cantona has called for a protest against France’s banks that would involve a massive public withdrawal of funds and the country’s finance minister, Christine Lagarde, is not happy about it.



Lagarde said last week that Cantona should stop, “intervening in finance (and) economics, especially when he doesn’t fully understand the mechanics of it.”

Cantona’s protest call was made to French publication Presse Ocean. It calls for French citizens to remove their money from the country’s banks.

Cantona says in the video:

We must go to the bank. In this case there would be a real revolution. It’s not complicated. Instead of going on the streets you simply go to the bank in your country and withdraw your money, and if there are a lot of people withdrawing their money the system collapses.

Protests are to occur tomorrow, December 7.



Cantona was made famous not just by the goals he scored for Manchester United, but for his karate kick attack on a Crystal Palace fan.



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.