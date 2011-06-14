HOODS IN THE HOUSE: Fox Business Host Slammed For Overtly Racist Obama Remark

Here’s how Fox Business Network’s Eric Bolling introduced a segment on White House hosting the president of Gabon this weekend.



“Guess who’s coming to dinner? A dictator. Mr. Obama shares a laugh with one of Africa’s kleptocrats. It’s not first time he’s had a hoodlum in the hizzouse.”

Not surprisingly, the stunning description resulted in a chorus of indignation.

At the Atlantic Jeffrey Goldberg described it as “open and revolting racism at Fox.” Noting that “Bolling, and his Fox supervisors, may not be aware of this, but there are many independent nations in Africa, and the United States has diplomatic relations with nearly all of them.”

This is not the first time Bolling — has gotten into hot water for his idiotic remarks. Last month during Obama’s trip to Ireland he tweeted “Obama chugging 40′s in IRE while tornadoes ravage MO. Very intense show tonight.”

Media Matters grabbed the equally offensive chyron and video clip.





