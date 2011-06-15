Fox Business Host Issues (14 Second) Apology For Racist Obama Remarks

“One editorial note. On Friday, we did a story about the President meeting with the President of Gabon. We got a little bit fast and loose with the language, and we know it’s been interpreted as being disrespectful, and for that, I’m sorry. We did go a bit too far.”



When Bolling says a “bit too far” what he’s referring to is his ‘hoods in the house’ segment this weekend on Obama and the president of Gabon: “”Guess who’s coming to dinner? A dictator. Mr. Obama shares a laugh with one of Africa’s kleptocrats. It’s not first time he’s had a hoodlum in the hizzouse.”

Apology below.



