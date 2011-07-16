FOX Anchor Insists There Were No Terrorist Attacks Under Bush...24 Hours Later Furiously Backtracks

On Wednesday on FOX’s new show ‘The Five’, co-host Eric Bolling said that there had been no terrorist attacks under George W. Bush.



“America was certainly safe between 2000 and 2008. I don’t remember any terrorist attacks on American soil during that period of time.”

Naturally this raised some eyebrows.

That Eric Bolling would say something idiotic is not exactly a surprise. The “hoodlum in the hizzouse” about Obama’s visit with an African leader was courtesy of Bolling, as was calling Obama’s nominee For Commerce Sec. a “eco-terrorist,” as was the tweet about Obama “chugging 40’s” in Ireland during the Joplin tornado.

And that’s the short list.

Last night Bolling attempted to dial back on the remarks, blaming the “petty” “radical liberal left” for pouncing in him.

And certainly there is an argument to be made for ignoring a person who continually says stupid things on TV in the hopes that it will improve his career, because alas that appears to be exactly what Bolling has (incrementally) managed to do.

However, this is exceptionally stupid. So here’s video of Bolling apologizing. Sort of. “Obviously, I meant in the aftermath of 9/11.” Indeed.

However, worth noting Bolling finds himself in good company. Giuliani once made a similar statement, followed by some furious back-tracking.

Vid below.



