Chiefs Player Overcomes Fear Of Horses By Playing With Horse Puppets

Chiefs safety Eric Berry has a serious fear of horses. This became a problem at games because the Chiefs’ mascot is a real horse who trots around the field every time Kansas City scores.

Berry has a clinical fear and it’s called equinophobia.

The fear was sparked when a pony bit him at a petting zoo when he was a child.

NFL Films did a segment on the Chiefs safety and his unique phobia that has caught the attention of many fans and players over the past few years.

A few funny clips of Berry being afraid of the horse on the field surfaced last season. This one is from Buzzfeed:

In order to finally beat his phobia and face “War Paint”, Berry would try to expose himself to horses as much as possible and use some pretty bizarre techniques such as…

Drawing Horses

Playing “Pin the tail of on the donkey”

Horse puppets

Horse paintings

Watching horses on TV

By the end of the documentary, Berry musters up enough strength to finally pet “War Paint” and overcome his childhood fears

