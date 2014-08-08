Eric Abetz Has Had To Deny He Thinks There's A Link Between Abortion And Breast Cancer

Eric Abetz on Channel 10’s The Project overnight. Image: Screenshot.

Australia’s employment minister Eric Abetz claimed he was “cut off” before he was able to explain his comments regarding a link between abortion and breast cancer during a live television interview.

“(I) was cut off before being able to acknowledge that Dr Angela Lanfranchi’s views on this topic were not the accepted medical view,” Abetz said in a statement today.

Abetz drew withering criticism from the medical community after an interview with the panel of The Project, where he said that, according to studies, “there is a link between abortion and breast cancer.”

“I think they [the studies] date back from the 1950s,” the Employment Minister contended.

A connection between abortion and breast cancer has been rejected by health authorities in Victoria and NSW, Cancer Australia, the World Health Organisation and the US National Cancer Institute among others, SMH reported.

Extensive research – beginning in the 1950s and continuing until the mid-1990s – on the relationship between induced and spontaneous abortion and breast cancer risk has been flawed and unreliable, says the US National Cancer Institute.

“Newer studies consistently showed no association between induced and spontaneous abortions and breast cancer risk,” it says.

However, in a leadership petition signed by more than 200 members, the World Congress of Families says, “abortion does more to jeopardise a mother’s health (including making her more susceptible to breast cancer) than does carrying a child to term.”

Senator Abetz, an anti-abortion supporter, will attend a World Congress of Families event in Melbourne later this month.

“As I pointed out, I am associating myself with the Families Conference – the broad aims of which I support. This does not mean that I endorse the views of every single speaker,” he said.

