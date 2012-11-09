REPORT: Attorney General Eric Holder May Leave The Obama Administration

Attorney General Eric Holder

Washington’s CBS affiliate reports that Attorney General Eric Holder has indicated he may leave the Obama Administration as the President moves on to his second term. Addressing law students at the University of Baltimore, Holder said that he was still not sure if he was going to stick around for a second term.



“That’s something that I’m in the process now of trying to determine. I have to think about, can I contribute in a second term? […] Do I think there are things that I still want to do? Do I have gas left in the tank? It’s been an interesting and tough four years, so I really just don’t know.”

Holder has been the primary target of Congressional investigations into the botched Fast and Furious operation, in which U.S. Justice Department officials allowed guns to walk across the border and into the hands of Mexico’s drug cartels.

Holder’s exit would open up another Cabinet position in a second Obama administration. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and Treasury Secretary Tim Geithner are also expected to leave their posts after Obama begins his new term.

