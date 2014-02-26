How To Erase Everything You Search For On Facebook

When you search for something on Facebook, the service saves those queries to make it easier to find later. CNET’s Nicole Cozma writes that this is supposed to be helpful but could ultimately clutter your feed.

Here’s how you can erase everything you search for on Facebook.

Log in to your Facebook account and click on the settings icon up in the right corner. Go to the Activity log in the drop-down menu.

Here’s the main menu for your activity. Scroll over to the right. Click “More” and go down to the bottom and hit “Search.”

This is the main menu for search history. You can delete one item at a time using the option at the right for each search query or remove everything by clicking “Clear Searches” at the top.

This is what the final screen should look like.

