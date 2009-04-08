"ER" Nostalgia, Clooney Lust Fuel iTunes Sales Boom

On Friday, NBC finally released all 15 seasons of ER on iTunes. Pent-up demand for the long-running medical drama, the final episode of which just aired the night before, quickly made several episodes and seasons among iTunes most downloaded—especially its debut season and the one-hour retrospective that ran before the finale. (A healthy dose of homepage advertising certainly helped too.)

Over the weekend, both the pilot episode and the retrospective were more popular on iTunes’ most downloaded episodes list than the series finale, which peaked on Monday at No. 11. The pilot’s no longer on the quick-changing chart, but the retrospective still is; it was at No. 75 Tuesday night.

The retrospective, also listed as a season, is making more of a dent on iTunes’ most downloaded seasons chart, incidentally illustrating how few season downloads there are compared to episode downloads. Monday evening, the retrospective was iTunes’ most downloaded season; it’s since been bumped down to No. 3.

ER‘s first season also floated around the top of the popular seasons chart all weekend before falling to No. 14 on Monday and dropping to No. 22 by Monday night.

