ER doctor rates ten emergency surgery scenes in movies and tv

- Emergency medicine physician Jamie Lee looks at DIY medical scenes and rates them based on realism.
- She discusses “Squid Game” S1E10 (2021), “Casino Royale” (2006), and “127 Hours” (2010).
- She also rates “Buffy the Vampire Slayer” S3E13 (1999), and “The Wolverine” (2013).
Emergency medicine physician Jamie Lee looks at ten DIY medical scenes from movies and rates them based on realism.
She looks at “Squid Game” S1E10 (2021), “Cast Away” (2000), “Anaconda” (1997), “No Country for Old Men” (2007), “Casino Royale” (2006), “127 Hours” (2010), “Buffy the Vampire Slayer” S3E13 (1999), “Die Hard” (1988), “John Wick: Chapter III — Parabellum” (2019), and “The Wolverine” (2013).
Lee is an emergency medicine physician in New York City. You can find out more about her by checking out her social media and her blog:
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/TheStrivetoFit
Blog: https://www.thestrivetofit.com
If you have a medical emergency, dial 911.
More From Business Insider Australia
-
4 consumer spending trends on the rise in 2021
-
Further extensions to the Sydney lockdown could push Australia into recession, economists warn
-
The Australian property market feels like 2017 again, when sales were peaking and an intervention was imminent
-
Can you die from a broken heart? How physical and emotional stress can cause broken heart syndrome