Yet Another Depressing Chart For Wall Street Traders

Linette Lopez

We’ve been talking a lot about how slow and hard this summer has been for Wall Street’s traders, but most of the emphasis has been on fixed income traders since bond yields are so low.

The chart below, however, shows that equities traders are feeling the pain too. As BTIG’s Chief Global Strategist Dan Greenhaus points out, stock trading is down 27% from Q1 of last year.

Chart commercial bank equity trading revenueBTIG

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.