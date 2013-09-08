Investors Dumped US Stock Mutual Funds For First Time Since June

U.S. stock mutual funds saw outflows this week for the first time since early June, the Wall Street Journal reports.

Investors, possibly worried over potential U.S. military action in Syria, pulled $US226 million in the week that ended Sept. 4, according to Lipper data pulled by the Journal.

The previous week, investors pumped $US1 billion into stock mutual funds.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.