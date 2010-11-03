Here's How Stocks Have Moved In Response To The Last 10 Elections

Today’s election has the potential to shake equities and drive the trend for the market for the rest of 2010 (though Wednesday’s FOMC move might be more powerful).



But how have markets reacted to Democratic or Republican surprises in the past?

In various ways, unsurprisingly. There is no obvious trend, but a big Republican win could mimic the results of 1994, in which the market was flat the day after.

One reason for that may be that markets had already priced in a big Republican win, which they may be doing right now too. So if tonight’s results see Democrats do better than expected, or Republicans surge to an even bigger win, we may be in for a big day tomorrow.

