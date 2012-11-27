Here's How I Lost Money At A $99, 8-Hour Day Trading Class

Photo: Business Insider

Back in September, for journalistic purposes, I purchased an 8-hour introductory course to day trading equities on LivingSocial for $99. The offer was described as an 8-hour introductory course with a pro, alongside 1-month free access to a trader chat.



I finally tried it out last week at Equity Trading Capital’s day trading school located on Wall Street.

I went into the course with this idea that I somehow might kill it as a day trader and discover that I had an unknown talent, and possible future career.

At least based on my one-day performance… not so much.

The good news is that one of the things that Equity Trading Capital emphasises in the course is that 90% of day traders fail. So they’re realistic.

While I learned plenty of new things during the course, let’s just say I’ll be sticking to my day job for now.

