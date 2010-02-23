Equities Tank In Final Half-Hour Of Trading, Gold And Silver Follow Suit

Vince Veneziani

Today was quite possibly the most boring trading day of the past year…. But, the excitement picked up in the final half-hour of trading as an abrupt sell-off occurred.

Here’s the whole damage: Dow down 19 points to 10,383, the NASDAQ down 2 points to 2241, and the S&P 500 down almost 2 points to 1107.

Gold and silver followed suit. Gold dropped $6.50 to $1115.60 an ounce and silver fell $0.16 to $16.28 an ounce.

Oil managed to hold above $80 a barrel, up $0.35 to $80.16.

The biggest loser in the S&P today is H&R Block (HRB), as we previously mentioned – down 4.5% to $20.16 a share. In contrast, the biggest gainer was Millipore Corp. (MIL), which despite rumours of a takeover bid, soared 21.2% to close at $86.50 a share.

