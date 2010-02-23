Equities Tank In Final Half-Hour Of Trading, Gold And Silver Follow Suit

Today was quite possibly the most boring trading day of the past year…. But, the excitement picked up in the final half-hour of trading as an abrupt sell-off occurred.

Here’s the whole damage: Dow down 19 points to 10,383, the NASDAQ down 2 points to 2241, and the S&P 500 down almost 2 points to 1107.

Gold and silver followed suit. Gold dropped $6.50 to $1115.60 an ounce and silver fell $0.16 to $16.28 an ounce.

Oil managed to hold above $80 a barrel, up $0.35 to $80.16.

The biggest loser in the S&P today is H&R Block (HRB), as we previously mentioned – down 4.5% to $20.16 a share. In contrast, the biggest gainer was Millipore Corp. (MIL), which despite rumours of a takeover bid, soared 21.2% to close at $86.50 a share.



