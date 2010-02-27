Despite Early Selloff, Stocks Manage To Stay In The Green

The markets have been very volatile today, with no clear direction of which way they’ll turn. Currently, the Dow is up 17 points to 10,337, the NASDAQ Composite is up 4 points to 2238, and the S&P 500 is up 2 points to 1104.

Rosetta Stone (RST) is killing it, up 26% to $21.95 a share off better-than-expected Q4 earnings.

Oil is back on the rise and headed to $80 a barrel. It currently sits at $79.75, up $1.58.

Gold is up $8.10 to $1116.60 an ounce. Silver is up $0.22 to $16.36 an ounce.



