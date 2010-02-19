Equities Slightly Up, Commodity Futures slide

Currently, the Dow is up 17 points at 10,326. The NASDAQ and S&P are both up a point and could head into the negative range very soon.

Oil is up $0.81 to $78.14 a barrel.

Gold is down $3.30 to $1116.80 an ounce. Silver is down $0.07 to $16.03 an ounce.

As mentioned, futures are starting to fall, with equities, grains and bonds leading the charge.

