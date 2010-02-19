Equities Shoot Up, Then Turn Down This Morning As The Indices Turn Negative

Vince Veneziani

Perhaps it was the Philadelphia Fed’s minutes, perhaps it was the President talking about the deficit; either way, markets have begun to retreat.

The Dow is currently breaking even and is about to head into negative territory as it sits at 10,3010. The NASDAQ is down 3 points to 2223 and the S&P 500 is hovering at 1098.

Oil is up over 1% to $78.18 a barrel.

Gold is down $0.90 to $1119.20 an ounce; coincidentally, silver is up $0.10 to $16.10.

Futures are mixed, with corn, natural gas, rice, and pork bellies taking a beating. Soft goods are generally up along with cattle and metals.

FUTURES AM Feb18

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.