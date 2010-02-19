Equities Shoot Up, Then Turn Down This Morning As The Indices Turn Negative

Perhaps it was the Philadelphia Fed’s minutes, perhaps it was the President talking about the deficit; either way, markets have begun to retreat.

The Dow is currently breaking even and is about to head into negative territory as it sits at 10,3010. The NASDAQ is down 3 points to 2223 and the S&P 500 is hovering at 1098.

Oil is up over 1% to $78.18 a barrel.

Gold is down $0.90 to $1119.20 an ounce; coincidentally, silver is up $0.10 to $16.10.

Futures are mixed, with corn, natural gas, rice, and pork bellies taking a beating. Soft goods are generally up along with cattle and metals.



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.