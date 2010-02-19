The Bulls Rampage! Equities Rally! Oil Soars! Gold Climbing!

Seemingly out of nowhere, the Bulls have taken charge. Currently, the Dow is up 75 points to 10,384. The NASDAQ is up 13 points to 2239 and the S&P 500 is up 7 points to 1106.

Commodities aren’t doing too hot but oil is on a tear, up $1.72 or 2.2% to $79.05 a barrel.

Gold is up $1.50 to $1121 an ounce and silver is up $0.02 to $16.12 an ounce.

Futures are heading downward as grains, bonds, and natural gas head lower. Oil, metals and equities are soaring.



