Equities Slip As Shine Comes Off This Morning's Report

Vince Veneziani

First the indices are up, then they’re down.

Right now the Dow is down 30 points and the S&P down 3. The NASDAQ is up 2 points.

Gold and silver continue their decline. Oil is about break even at $73.11 a barrel.

Futures were up earlier but have since reversed to the negative across the board. Soybeans are one of the few commodities doing well at the moment.

futures noon feb5

