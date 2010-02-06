Equities Slip As Shine Comes Off This Morning's Report

First the indices are up, then they’re down.



Right now the Dow is down 30 points and the S&P down 3. The NASDAQ is up 2 points.

Gold and silver continue their decline. Oil is about break even at $73.11 a barrel.

Futures were up earlier but have since reversed to the negative across the board. Soybeans are one of the few commodities doing well at the moment.

