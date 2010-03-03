Equities Hold Strong All Day But Falter In The End, Commodities Strong

After spending all day in the green, the indices fell and ended down.



Scoreboard:

Dow: Down 10 points to 10,393.

NASDAQ: Down 2 points to 2272.

S&P 500: Down 1 point to 1114.

Commodities killed it today. Oil gained $1.01 to rise to $79.71 a barrel.

Gold jumped $14.20 to $1132.50 an ounce while silver rose $0.45 to $16.92.

Futures gained solidly across the board, with the sweet stuff, sugar and cocoa, being the heaviest losses.

