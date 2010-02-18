Equities Have A Slow Day As Indices Close Up Slightly

Dow: Up 43 points to 10,312.

NASDAQ: Up 11 points to 2225.

S&P 500: Up 5 points to 1099.

Commodities: Mixed. Oil is up $0.41 to $77.42 a barrel. Gold is down $2.80 to $1117 an ounce and silver is down $0.12 to $16.03 an ounce.

Commodities are generally down, with softs, grains, and metals taking a hit. Palladium, cotton, and meats remain positive.



