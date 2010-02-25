Equities Flying High While Commodities Remain Mixed

The Dow is currently up 80 points to 10,362. It’s a great day for equities, but what about commodities?

Looking at the futures market, cocoa, corn, cattle, and metals (save for gold) are all up. Sugar is up 3% and pork bellies and lean hogs are up over 1% each.

Losers include Nikkei 225 futures, soybeans, palladium, and cotton. Lumber is down more than 3% amid poor housing news. Crude futures remain up as



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.