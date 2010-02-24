Equities Fall Then Shoot Up After The Opening Bell

After a brief morning sell off, it appears stocks are rebounding into the green. The Dow is up 23 points to 10,406, the NASDAQ is down 3 points to 2239 and the S&P hovering at 1108.

Yesterday, oil hit the key $80 a barrel mark but has now fallen to $79.29, down 1.3%.

Gold is slightly down, now resting at $1111.80 an ounce. Silver is tanking, down 1.5% to $16.02 an ounce.

Futures are down across the board, with the exception of lean hogs, cotton, and soybeans.



Shares of Commercial Metals Company (CMC) are up nearly 1% to $16.60 a share amid takeover speculation.

Radio Shack (RSH) is down 7.6% to $19.06 a share thanks in part to tepid Q4 earnings. Meanwhile, Expeditors International of Washington Inc. (EXPD) is up 9% to $37.65 a share thanks to killer Q4 earnings that beat analyst expectations.

