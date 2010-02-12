After Early Greece-fuelled Rally, Equities Turn Lower

Not even news of a Greek bailout is helping right now.

The Dow is currently down 13 points to 10,025. The NASDAQ is down 7 points to 2141 and the S&P 500 is down 3 points to 1065.

Oil is flat, up a mere three cents to $74.55 a barrel.

Gold is up slightly to $1079 an ounce, while silver is down $0.10 to $15.21 an ounce.

Commodity futures are mixed; equities are down while grains and some soft goods are up.



