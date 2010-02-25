Equities Close Way Up, Gold Falls Below The $1100 Mark

After yesterday’s Bear mauling, the stock market propped itself back up again as equities soared. Here’s the breakdown:

Dow: Up 91 points to 10,373.

NASDAQ: Up 22 points to 2236.

S&P 500: Up 11 points to 1105.

Oil has had a great day, trading above the $80 a barrel level briefly but has since closed up $1.08 or 1.4% at $79.94 a barrel.

Gold, however, has fallen below the $1100 an ounce mark, currently down $7.50 to $1095.70 an ounce. Silver remains break even at $15.91 an ounce.



