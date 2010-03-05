Equities Close Higher, Commodities Tank

A volatile day for stocks but in the end, the indices managed to post solid gains.

Dow: Up 44 points to 10,440.

NASDAQ: Up 10 points to 2290.

S&P 500: Up 4 points to 1123.

Commodities: Down across the board. Oil closed at $80.44 a barrel, down $0.43.

Gold lost $11.70 or 1% to drop to $1131.60 an ounce. Silver lose $0.19 or 1.1% to fall to $17.14 an ounce.

Futures remain mixed but are generally down with palladium being the only commodity posting a decent gain; up 3.3% to $464 an ounce.



Photo: Google Finance

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.