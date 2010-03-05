Equities Close Higher, Commodities Tank

A volatile day for stocks but in the end, the indices managed to post solid gains.
Dow: Up 44 points to 10,440.
NASDAQ: Up 10 points to 2290.
S&P 500: Up 4 points to 1123.
Commodities: Down across the board. Oil closed at $80.44 a barrel, down $0.43.
Gold lost $11.70 or 1% to drop to $1131.60 an ounce. Silver lose $0.19 or 1.1% to fall to $17.14 an ounce.
Futures remain mixed but are generally down with palladium being the only commodity posting a decent gain; up 3.3% to $464 an ounce.
Photo: Google Finance
