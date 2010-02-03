Equities And Commodities On The Rise, Soft Goods Down

The Bulls are winning for the second day in a row. Can they hold on?



Currently, the Dow is up 68 points at 10,253. The NASDAQ and S&P are up 8 points each as well.

Tech is the weakest. Retailers seem to be relatively unaffected by today’s Redbook numbers, and energy is a mixed bag. The financials? Depends on which company you’re looking at today.

After gaining for several days, silver is on the downturn slightly, down two cents to $16.65 an ounce. Gold continues to climb, gaining $8.80 to settle at $1114.

Oil is up $1.26 a barrel to $75.70. Natural gas futures are slightly down.

Softs are the only commodies doing poorly so far. Cocoa and cotton futures are down 1.5% each.

(Disclosure: the author has a position in silver)

