Could This Device Change Television Forever?

Equiso has released a demo video of the Smart TV, which is currently being funded on Kickstarter.



The Smart TV is an HDMI dongle that plugs into your television and essentially turns it into an Android tablet. You have access to apps, the web, and any video content you can stream and store on the device.

At the time of this writing Equiso is well on the way to its goal, having raised $84,000 of the $100,000 target. Check out the demo video below and see if it’s something you’re interested in — they’re offering the device for $69 through Kickstarter.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.