Why This Exec Looks At A Candidate's Twitter Feed Before Their Resume

Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images Sarah Robb O’Hagan, president of Equinox

Sarah Robb O’Hagan, the president of fitness chain Equinox, doesn’t care about your credentials. She wants to see your Twitter feed.

In a recent interview with women’s magazine Marie Claire, O’Hagan revealed that the company’s first step in its hiring process is to Google the candidates.

“We might have kids applying from the best schools with every qualification, but they’re not on Twitter, they’re not on Pinterest,” she explains. “Then we get a person without qualifications but who has 30,000 followers on Twitter.”

“Clearly,” O’Hagan continues, “this person has identified something about leadership — he or she could be the one to lead our business forward.”

O’Hagan adds that she’s wary of people that seem to think “they have all the answers” and will be less open to new ideas. “Curious people who ask meaningful questions make me think, ‘Ah, I am going to get some really interesting thinking out of this person,'” she says.

