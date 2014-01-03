Equinox Wants Its Gym Members To Hop Barbed Wire Fences And Run Around Naked After Getting In Shape

January is prime gym advertising time, since millions of Americans have convinced themselves that in this new year, they will finally get in shape. The upscale gym chain Equinox has a tradition of provocative New Year’s campaigns to take advantage of fitness fervor, often using hyper-sexual imagery.

This year, hot, scantily-clad models return — but this time they are acting like crazed outlaws instead of porn stars.

The idea behind “Equinox Made Me Do It,” according to the campaign’s press release, is that “Lowered inhibitions and playful naughtiness are the side effects of living a more provoked life.”

So that means that once you gain some confidence from your new, fit body, you might find yourself spying from trees and jumping out of car trunks, like the characters in this teaser video:

Wieden + Kennedy New York produced “Equinox Made Me Do It” and chose the photographer Robert Wyatt “because he’s a storyteller who injects a fashion sensibility into all his work,” creative director Stuart Jennings said in a statement. “His ability to capture real, candid moments rather than overly posed situations made him a perfect fit for this campaign.”

The campaign marks a split from controversial celebrity photographer Terry Richardson, who has shot three promotions for Equinox. A Jezebel report from 2010 condemning Richardson as an aggressive pervert got a second viral wind this past October, though Equinox did not mention if the backlash had anything to do with its decision, which it announced that same month.

“Equinox Made Me Do It” ads have premiered online with the trending topic #EquinoxMadeMeDoIt and will begin appearing on billboards and buses, as well as in print, throughout January.

Here are two images from the campaign:

Equinox/W+K Get in shape. Do something that warrants getting punched in the face.

Equinox Sorry, but we had to censor their bare butts!

