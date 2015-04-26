A luxury fitness chain with an insanely loyal following is taking over the industry

Equinox Equinox includes luxury touches, like a roof deck for lounging.

Equinox is taking over the fitness industry.

The high-end gym chain will have 80 clubs by the end of 2015. Parent company Related also owns trendy brands like Soul Cycle, Pure Yoga, and Blink Fitness.

The company also just announced plans to launch a chain of fit-friendly luxury hotels in New York and Los Angeles.

Equinox members in New York pay an average monthly fee of about $US165.

Executives say the average Equinox member attends about four times per week — more than the average gym member attends in a month.

“Our customer has a very high-performance lifestyle and is very fitness oriented,” Equinox chief marketing office Carlos Becil told Business Insider. “We have very strong engagement compared with our competition.”

The average age of an Equinox member is 35. Gender is split down the middle.

Equinox has managed to create an air of exclusivity while also appealing to the masses.

Like many gyms, Equinox offers a variety of popular classes, like spin and Pilates. There are also treadmills, weights, and machines to suit members who prefer to do their own thing.

Equinox Equinox offers machines and classes.

But Equinox’s attention to detail surpasses the average gym.

The brand meticulously vets its 4500 trainers to ensure it has the most personable, experienced employees. Workers are trained to greet members and tell them goodbye.

It’s a booming time for the gym industry.

Americans, especially young people, are increasingly valuing a healthy lifestyle.

The number of people participating in running events has grown an average of 9% every year since 2005, according to Morgan Stanley.

Data also shows that millennials believe exercise is essential for health, while their parents only focused on diet.

As more competition arises, Equinox aims to create a better experience.

Locations feature an array of swanky lounge areas, with couches for relaxing before class.

Members receive cool Eucalyptus towels after working out. Locker rooms are stocked with hairdryers and Kiehl’s skin products.

Equinox Equinox offers lounging areas.

This attention to detail is driving loyalty among customers, Becil told Business Insider.

“We think that the customers’ experiences are the substance of our brand,” Becil said. “We want to be their top destination.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.