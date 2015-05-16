This new gadget could transform the office forever

Technology has transformed our offices and revolutionised much about the way we conduct business and do our jobs. As smartphones and smart boards have become ubiquitous, our markers have been left feeling, well, a little dumb. No more.

The “Smartmarker” from Equil uses your pre-existing whiteboard and allows you to share your marker strokes digitally over its app. If you benefit from hand-drawn graphics, or simply enjoy traditional brainstorming methods, this gadget may be for you.

