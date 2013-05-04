17 Equestrian Estates Fit For A Kentucky Derby Winner

The Kentucky Derby is around the corner, and fans are prepping for the big day.



But for true equestrian fanatics, a day at the races is not enough.

Our friends at Estately helped us find some magnificent equestrian estates that are currently for sale around the U.S.

These homes and stables are fit for a triple crown winner.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.