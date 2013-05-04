17 Equestrian Estates Fit For A Kentucky Derby Winner

The Kentucky Derby is around the corner, and fans are prepping for the big day.
But for true equestrian fanatics, a day at the races is not enough.
Our friends at Estately helped us find some magnificent equestrian estates that are currently for sale around the U.S.
These homes and stables are fit for a triple crown winner.
This 50-acre, Wellington, Florida horse farm is owned by Tommy Lee Jones and is listed for $26.7 million.
This $4.25 million farm in Murrieta, California offers all the amenities of a horse farm plus a beautiful 4,000-square-foot home. It used to be owned by Ronald Reagan.
This Ojai, California farm is 42 acres and is beautifully landscaped with ponds, creeks, and trails. It is listed for $3.5 million.
This Millbrook, New York farm is listed for $14.95 million, and boasts both indoor and outdoor training facilities, a pool with a pool house, and a guest house.
This farm in Los Olivos, California is a 260-acre plot with trails, training facilities, a pool, and a beautiful home. It is listed for $22.5 million.
This Bedford Hills, New York horse farm is listed for $11 million and offers 38 stalls on 31 acres of land.
This farm in Argyle, Texas has stocked lakes, a zip line, and is a completely fenced 50 acre lot. It is listed for $11million.
This Bristol, Wisconsin farm is listed for $6.5 million and has 150 stalls and three indoor facilities.
This farm in Los Olivos, California is spread out on 465 acres, over 200 of which have vineyard potential. It is listed for $22.35 million.
This $17 million farm in Newtown Square, Pennsylvania is split into two parcels, one with the main house, the other with the barn. This home has a shooting range in its basement.
This farm in North Salem, New York has a large pool and sits on over 70 acres. It is listed for $11 million.
This farm in Celina, Texas is currently listed for $15 million and has a seven-car garage, heated pool, and three stocked ponds.
This farm in Delray Beach, Florida is listed for $13.9 million. It sits on a 60-acre lot, and has all the advantages of living in Florida, including golf, large airports, and good food.
This $7.9 million farm is located in Thermal, California, and features a 4,500-square-foot home with great mountain views.
This Wellington, Florida farm is surrounded by other farms on its five-acre lot and is listed for $6 million.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.