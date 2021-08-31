Australia’s gender pay gap has widened to 14.2%, with advocates calling for women not to be left behind in the long COVID-19 recovery

Australia’s gender pay gap has grown to 14.2% or $261.50 a week for full-time earners, new analysis shows.

Advocates warn women could fall further behind through the slow COVID-19 recovery.

August 31 marks Equal Pay Day, the point past the end of the financial year that women must work to earn the same annual amount as their male counterparts.

To mark the date, the Workplace Gender Equality Agency (WGEA) has highlighted its fresh analysis of Australian Bureau of Statistics figures, quantifying how the gap has changed.

The pay gap has grown 0.8% in the past six months, analysis shows.

Full-time average weekly earnings for adult males sat at $1,837 in May 2021, up 1.4% since May 2020, when Australia first did battle with the coronavirus pandemic.

But Australia’s full-time earning women accrued $1,575 a week in May 2021, up 1.1% on a year prior.

Both ABS and WGEA data shows full-time working men earn more in every industry and occupational category, but the agency states the construction industry experienced an outsized uplift in recent months.

The spike in earnings for full-time earning men “is due, in part, to the growth in earnings in the Construction industry, a male-dominated sector of employment,” the WGEA states.

The difference is even starker when considering all earners, including part-time and casual staff.

The average male employee earned $1,555.30 a week, up 1.1% on a year prior.

For women, that figure stood at $1,069.10, marking a -1.3% dip over the twelve months to May 2021.

While lockdown restrictions eased over the early months of 2021, lengthy business closures across NSW and Victoria have ravaged the retail, hospitality, and tourism industries.

Given the high proportion of women working in those fields, it is likely casual and part-time working women could see their take-home earnings slip further.

Anti-domestic violence advocacy group Our Watch states women may be further impacted by business closures and job losses in the early childhood education and care, health care, and aged care sectors.

There are tangible links between inequality and violence against women, Our Watch CEO Patty Kinnsersly said, calling on Australian employers to proactively address the gender pay gap.

“Making sure that women are not left behind in the economic recovery from COVID will benefit the whole of our community,” she said.

In the 2021-2022 federal budget, Treasurer Josh Frydenberg introduced $3.4 billion worth of measures designed to address gender inequality — which advocates said did not go far enough.

Responding to Equal Pay Day, Australian Council of Trade Unions president Michele O’Neil today said “the Morrison Government can and must do more to address all these issues.”

“It is a disgrace that women have to start each year effectively $13,500 worse off on average than men,” she added.

WGEA has provided free resources it says can help companies identify and respond to gender pay gaps.