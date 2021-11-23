Jeffrey Epstein spent the weeks before his suicide telling jail officials he had no plans to kill himself, report says

Jeffrey Epstein. Rick Friedman/Rick Friedman Photography/Corbis via Getty Images

Jeffrey Epstein attempted to kill himself in July 2019. In August that year he did kill himself.

The NYT obtained documents showing he told jail officials he was happy and wouldn’t kill himself.

He was said to tell a jail psychologist: “I have no interest in killing myself.”

Jeffrey Epstein spent the weeks before his death by suicide trying to convince jail officials that he wouldn’t try to kill himself, The New York Times reported.

The Times report was based on more than 2,000 pages of records it obtained by suing the Federal Bureau of Prisons after it tried to deny a request for them under the Freedom of Information Act.

The documents said that Epstein spent the time after an attempted suicide in July 2019 saying that he was happy and wouldn’t try again, The Times reported.

Epstein was placed on suicide watch after that attempt, but said he had a “wonderful life” and that he wouldn’t consider killing himself, The Times said.

He told a jail psychologist, according to the documents: “I have no interest in killing myself.”

He also told officials he had much to live for, The Times reported, citing the documents.

Epstein died by hanging on August 10, 2019, and the medical examiner ruled it a suicide. He was not under suicide watch at the time.

At the time Epstein was facing federal charges of sex trafficking of minors and conspiracy.

He had pleaded not guilty.