Epstein accuser Virginia Roberts Giuffre posted jubilant tweets after 418 pages of Ghislaine Maxwell's damning testimony was unsealed

Bebeto Matthews/AP Virginia Roberts Giuffre talking to reporters in August 2019.

Virginia Roberts Giuffre, a woman who has accused Jeffrey Epstein and his alleged madam Ghislaine Maxwell of underage sex trafficking, celebrated the release of Maxwell’s 2016 deposition.

A New York court unsealed the 418-page deposition on Thursday. In it Maxwell described her relationship with Epstein and dodged questions about high-profile figures like Prince Andrew and Bill Clinton.

Attorneys for Maxwell had tried to prevent its release, arguing it would lead to her getting an unfair trial.

Giuffre tweeted on Friday: “Even the most conniving, evil, vindictive in our world have a breaking point.”

Maxwell is accused of procuring underage girls for Epstein to have sex with. She has pleaded not guilty.

Virginia Roberts Giuffre, one of Jeffrey Epstein’s accusers, tweeted jubilantly on Friday following the release of Ghislaine Maxwell’s long-awaited 2016 deposition.

Maxwell, who is accused of procuring underage girls for Epstein to have sex with, and her attorneys had tried for months to prevent a New York court from releasing testimony she gave as part of a 2015 civil claim filed by Giuffre and another of Epstein’s accusers.

Attorneys for Maxwell argued the release of the deposition, but the court dismissed their claims and released the 418-page document on Thursday.

The deposition shows Maxwell dodging multiple questions about people like Epstein, Prince Andrew, and Bill Clinton.

Giuffre sent two jubilant tweets celebrating the release on Friday morning.

“Even the most conniving, evil, vindictive in our world have a breaking point. Thinking she could outsmart [lawyers David Boies and Sigrid McCawley] was a huge mistake along the wake of mistakes she will undoubtedly be made held to account for,” she wrote.

#TruthHurts even the most conniving, evil, vindictive in our world have a breaking point. Thinking she could outsmart @TheDavidBoies & Sigrid McCawley @bsfllp was a huge mistake along the wake of mistakes she will undoubtedly be made held to account for. #GhislaineMaxwell #kids https://t.co/zdW3iNMP4M — Virginia Giuffre (@VRSVirginia) October 23, 2020

In another tweet, Giuffre responded to an image of someone squirting disinfectant on an image of Maxwell, by writing: “Even Dettol can’t clean up that mess.”

As well as being accused of helping Epstein recruit, groom, and sexually abuse minors, Maxwell is accused of participating in the abuse herself. Maxwell has pleaded not guilty.

She is currently in jail awaiting trial on criminal charges related to trafficking girls on behalf of Epstein.

